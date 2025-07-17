Major League Baseball made history on Tuesday night at Truist Park during the 95th MLB All-Star Game, paying tribute to one of the game’s most legendary figures, the late, great Hank Aaron, in the city he put on the baseball map.

Right after the sixth inning, the lights dimmed in the stadium and the crowd was taken back in time to April 8, 1974; the night Hammerin’ Hank surpassed Babe Ruth’s home run record with No. 715. In a stunning on-field projection, MLB recreated the moment in vivid detail, featuring vintage footage and the iconic voice of Vin Scully, who was on the call when Aaron launched his historic homer. As a firework shot into left-center, the exact area where Aaron’s legendary ball landed, the fans erupted, illuminating the park with cell phone lights and giving the tribute a long, emotional ovation.

Also in attendance was Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, who was seen taking in the moment with a look of pride and reflection that said it all. It was a full-circle moment for Atlanta; the city Aaron helped define both on and off the field.

Since his passing in 2021, Aaron’s impact on the game hasn’t faded one bit. Last year, on the 50th anniversary of his historic home run, MLB announced it would honor his legacy permanently with a statue at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, a well-deserved salute to a man who not only changed the game but changed the culture.

And in fitting fashion, this year’s Midsummer Classic will be remembered for even more history, as the game ended in a first-of-its-kind swing-off. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber stepped up and launched three straight homers to give the National League a 7-6 win — just their second in the last ten years — and walked away with MVP honors in a game full of fireworks, memories, and one hell of a tribute to a baseball giant.