One of Hip Hop’s most revered lyricists, Guru of Gang Starr, would have celebrated his 64th birthday today. While he’s no longer with us, his impact on the culture remains deeply felt, from the streets of Roxbury to stages around the world, and through every speaker that’s ever played his voice.

Born Keith Elam in 1961 in the Roxbury section of Boston, Guru (an acronym for Gifted Unlimited Rhymes Universal) laid the foundation for what would become one of the most influential duos in rap history. He formed the Gang Starr Foundation in 1987, but it wasn’t until he linked up with DJ Premier, a Texas-bred beatsmith with an ear for raw sample chops, that Gang Starr’s sound truly crystallized. Their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy laid the groundwork, but the duo’s later work would become gold-standard material in the canon of boom bap.

Beyond Gang Starr, Guru pushed boundaries with his groundbreaking Jazzmatazz series, an innovative fusion of jazz and Hip Hop that brought together legends like Roy Ayers, Donald Byrd, Branford Marsalis, and Chaka Khan. At a time when genre lines were still heavily guarded, Guru’s vision tore them down, creating a whole new lane that inspired generations of artists.

In 2010, the Hip Hop community was shaken by his untimely passing due to multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. Guru left behind his parents, three siblings, and his son Keith Casim, as well as an unmatched musical legacy.

Even after his passing, his voice still resonates. From Gang Starr classics to his independent output on 7 Grand Records (co-founded with producer Solar in 2005), Guru’s message, authenticity, and artistry continue to inspire.

Today, we salute the life and lyrical genius of Guru; the embodiment of conscious bars, jazz-infused flavor, and timeless street wisdom. Rest in peace and power to Gifted Unlimited Rhymes Universal.