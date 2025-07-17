Travis Scott has released the official music video for “DUMBO,” a striking new visual that continues his bold artistic streak. The video, now available via Cactus Jack, pushes Scott’s immersive storytelling to new heights, matching his genre-bending production with layered, cinematic imagery.

“DUMBO” arrives on the heels of JackBoys, the collaborative album featuring Travis and the rest of the Cactus Jack roster. Since its release, the project has sparked major fan reactions and fueled a series of viral moments online.

With “DUMBO,” Travis builds on that momentum, adding another chapter to a summer filled with surprise releases, standout festival performances, and headline-making collaborations. The video offers a deeper look into the world Scott has created, reinforcing his status as one of music’s most visionary artists.