As Wendy Williams prepares to turn 61 tomorrow, the iconic talk show host made it known exactly what she wants most this year; her independence.

Spotted heading into Delmonico’s steakhouse in Manhattan on Tuesday night, Wendy was in high spirits as she arrived dressed to impress, celebrating her upcoming birthday alongside two of her attorneys and her longtime friend and former executive producer, Suzanne Bass.

When asked what she’s wishing for this year, Wendy didn’t hesitate: “Out of guardianship.”

That unfiltered moment was pure Wendy, unapologetically direct and deeply personal. Her plea is the latest in an ongoing fight to be released from the court-ordered guardianship that’s controlled both her personal and financial affairs since 2022. The arrangement was put in place following concerns about her health and her ability to manage on her own.

But if this birthday message is any indication, Wendy’s not backing down. Even with the legal battle still looming, she’s stepping out, showing up, and making it crystal clear; she’s not giving up her fight to take back her life.