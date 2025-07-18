50 Cent is back in court, but this time it’s not about music, film, or power plays in entertainment. The mogul has launched a federal lawsuit against his former partner and mother of his eldest son, Shaniqua Tompkins, claiming she broke a long-standing legal agreement tied to her personal story.

According to a report from AllHipHop, the lawsuit, filed through G-Unit Books, it argues that Tompkins violated a binding 2007 deal that granted the company full control over her life story, including the rights to her name, image, and any related publicity.

As stated in court documents, Tompkins was paid $80,000 as part of the original deal and was set to earn additional royalties in the future. The agreement is described as “unconditional, irrevocable, exclusive, and perpetual,” meaning she was not allowed to publicly share or profit from any version of her story without G-Unit’s go-ahead.

Now, G-Unit claims Tompkins has gone against the terms by releasing interviews and video content that revisit her past relationship with 50 Cent and their son, Marquise Jackson. These appearances include serious accusations, with Tompkins alleging that 50 Cent physically assaulted her during her pregnancy in 1996 and subjected her to ongoing abuse throughout their time together.

The legal team representing G-Unit argues that Tompkins’ recent activity on socials—especially after a post she made went viral during the Diddy trial, was a strategic move to reignite interest in her story and cash in on content they claim to own exclusively.

“Tompkins knowingly violated the agreement and acknowledged its existence as she continued sharing the material,” said Reena Jain, attorney for G-Unit. Jain also made it clear that the issue is not just about potential money lost but about damaging the core value of the deal, which hinged on keeping her story exclusive to G-Unit.