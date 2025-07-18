Allison Kane Breaks Out With Viral Hit “One Night Girl”

Pop newcomer Allison Kane is quickly becoming one to watch. Her breakout single “One Night Girl” has climbed to No. 11 on the U.S. charts and No. 4 in the UK, while the accompanying retro-inspired music video has already surpassed 1 million views in its first week.

The track, a catchy blend of pop and dance inspired by hits like Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Bruno Mars’ “Treasure,” is resonating with fans across platforms. It recently hit No. 2 on the Amazon Music charts and is gaining traction on TikTok with over 6,000 user-generated videos using the sound.

Originally written for Sabrina Carpenter, “One Night Girl” explores the fast-paced world of online dating with a flirty, upbeat vibe. The song has also charted at No. 43 on YouTube Shorts in the U.S. and is being pushed through targeted Spotify meta ads. Its nostalgic VHS-style visuals are adding to its growing appeal.

With placement on playlists like Chill Driving and Road Trip Songs, Allison Kane is proving she has staying power. You can see the single’s video below.