Bad Bunny has officially made streaming history once again. His Grammy-nominated album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the first project ever to surpass 20 billion streams on Spotify. Released in 2022, the album has consistently shattered records, previously becoming the first Latin album to reach 10 billion streams. It also finished as the most-streamed album on the platform in both 2022 and 2023. With this milestone, Un Verano Sin Ti cements its legacy as one of the most influential and globally embraced albums of the streaming era. Bad Bunny continues to elevate Latin music on a global stage.