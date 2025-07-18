Hip-hop mogul Damon Dash has been summoned to federal court in Manhattan and is now facing the threat of jail time after he failed to comply with a judge’s order. The court is growing impatient with Dash’s refusal to turn over key ownership documents required to satisfy a $4 million judgment.

According to a recent court order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger, Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, missed a July 10 deadline to submit certificates proving their ownership in several businesses and copyrights. The move was necessary for a U.S. Marshal to publicly auction the assets, including Dash’s film studio, streaming network, and movie catalog, to pay off his creditors. As of July 14, the court confirmed that Dash had not complied.

Judge Lehrburger noted that this was part of a “pattern of non-compliance and delay” and has scheduled a hearing for July 31. At the hearing, Dash must personally appear to explain why he should not face sanctions. The judge warned that if Dash fails to show up, the court may issue a warrant for his arrest and impose financial penalties. However, Dash can still avoid the hearing altogether by submitting the required documents by July 30.

The legal battle stems from a long-running dispute with filmmaker Josh Webber over the 2019 film “Dear Frank.” This latest order marks a significant escalation in the efforts to compel Dash to fulfill his legal obligations.