Danai Gurira is stepping back on screen with Michael B. Jordan, and this time, it’s in a sleek reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair. The duo, who made waves together in Black Panther, are reuniting for Jordan’s fresh spin on the classic heist tale.

According to multiple reports, Gurira is the latest addition to a cast that already includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, and Bones and All breakout Taylor Russell. Jordan is not only leading the film as its star but also directing and producing through his Outlier Society banner.

This redux version flips the script on the original storyline. Unlike the 1968 and 1999 films that followed a male billionaire and a female investigator, this time Jordan plays the investigator, while Russell takes on the role of a billionaire turned thrill-seeking art thief.

Get this, Gurira is set to portray Jordan’s trusted ally, bringing her trademark power and presence to a role that will likely hold emotional weight and strategic importance in the heist drama. Details around Branagh and Gladstone’s characters remain under wraps for now.

Production officially kicked off this week in London, with additional filming set across Europe to match the international flair of the story.

Behind the scenes, the project is backed by a powerhouse team. Outlier Society’s Elizabeth Raposo is producing alongside Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, Toberoff Production’s Marc Toberoff, and Patrick McCormick. Alan Trustman, who penned the script for the 1968 original, returns as executive producer.