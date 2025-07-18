Drake has done it again. His latest release “What Did I Miss?” just claimed the top position on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated July 19, marking his 31st chart-topping hit in that category.

31st. Let that sit there for a second.

According to Billboard, the track pulled in an impressive 22.6 million official streams, 3.6 million radio plays, and 6,000 downloads across the U.S. during the tracking week of July 4 through July 10, as measured by Luminate.

In landing at number one, Drake unseated “Luther,” the longtime reigning track from Kendrick Lamar and SZA, which had held the crown for a massive 28 weeks.

With this latest achievement, Drake has now racked up a total of 140 weeks at number one on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, doubling the previous record held by music legend Stevie Wonder, who sits in second place with 70 weeks.

Drake’s lead in this space is historic. Billboard notes that since the chart launched in 1958, he holds the most number ones at 31. Behind him, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder each have 20. James Brown follows with 17, Janet Jackson with 16, and The Temptations with 15.

“What Did I Miss?” also brought in a wave of other milestones. It became Drake’s 21st number one on the Streaming Songs chart and his 15th number one on the Digital Song Sales list. The track debuted at number 36 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay before quickly soaring. Over on the Hot 100, it reached number two, becoming Drake’s 81st top 10 entry.

Whelp, winners are gonna keep winning.