Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are back with Alfredo 2, the long-awaited sequel to their critically acclaimed 2020 album Alfredo. Officially dropping July 25, the new project comes with a short film and exclusive events to celebrate the release.

Hints of a new project emerged earlier this week when cryptic signs began appearing in Los Angeles. That speculation was confirmed after a private screening of Alfredo: The Movie at Brain Dead Studios. Directed by Nick Walker and filmed in Japan, the noir-inspired short reimagines the duo as underground ramen shop owners entangled in a stylized criminal underworld. Featuring nods to yakuza films and Ghost Dog, the film adds a cinematic edge to the Alfredo 2 rollout.

To kick off the album cycle, Gibbs and Alchemist dropped “1995,” the project’s opening track, alongside the short film. But fans can also expect something tangible. The duo is releasing 100 signed vinyl copies of Alfredo 2 exclusively through Amazon.com.

To mark the launch, a special event will be held Saturday, July 19, at HVW8 Gallery in Los Angeles in collaboration with streetwear label Babylon. Sponsored by Amazon Music’s Black music brand Rotation, the event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature an advance album listening session, screening of the short film, and an exclusive apparel capsule.

The original Alfredo earned a Grammy nomination and praise for its seamless blend of soulful beats and sharp lyricism. With Alfredo 2, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist promise another bold chapter, this time wrapped in a noir aesthetic with deeper storytelling and richer visuals.