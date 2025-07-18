Gatorade has officially launched its new campaign, “Let Her Cook,” celebrating the legacy and future of the WNBA. The campaign highlights the league’s pioneers including Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie, and Elena Delle Donne, while spotlighting rising stars like A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Kahleah Copper, and Paige Bueckers. Narrated by Leslie and set to GloRilla’s “LET HER COOK,” the spot reinforces Gatorade’s classic “Is It In You” message and the grind behind greatness.

Timed with WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, the campaign includes a downtown out-of-home takeover and a presence at the city’s international airport. On July 19, fans can purchase a limited-edition “LetHer Cook” Gatorade bottle on Gatorade.com for $34.99. It will also appear courtside during the All-Star Game.

In addition to the campaign, Gatorade announced a new hydration initiative specifically for women athletes. The Gatorade Sports Science Institute is launching a sweat study focused on building hydration guidelines tailored to female performance, beginning with the WNBA.

Paige Bueckers emphasized the significance of this effort, noting the lack of science behind women’s hydration. “Gatorade’s doing the work now to help us train smarter,” she said. Lisa Leslie called the campaign “a celebration of the greatness in the league’s past and present.” A’ja Wilson added, “It’s about honoring the legends who paved the way and showing love to those pushing the game forward.”