Today, we celebrate the 60th birthday of a true staple in hip hop culture and media—Ray Benzino. Whether you remember him from the early days of The Source Magazine, his infamous rap battles, or his larger-than-life appearances on reality TV, there’s no denying Benzino has left an unforgettable mark.

Born Raymond Scott on July 18, 1965, in Boston, Benzino co-founded The Source in the early ’90s, helping to turn it into the most influential voice in hip hop journalism during its golden era. As co-owner and later Editor-in-Chief, Benzino was instrumental in pushing the culture forward—covering everything from the East Coast/West Coast beef to up-and-coming underground legends. Whether praised or criticized, his presence at The Source kept hip hop journalism raw, real, and rooted in the streets.

Outside of media, Benzino carved out his own lane in the music world. As part of the rap group Made Men and later through solo efforts, he dropped several projects that showcased his loyalty to Boston and the East Coast sound. His feud with Eminem remains one of the most high-profile rap beefs in the genre’s history.

In more recent years, Benzino became a familiar face on reality TV, most notably through Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where his business moves and personal drama kept viewers locked in. Always outspoken and always authentic, Benzino brought his no-filter personality to the small screen—cementing his reputation as one of the culture’s most unapologetic voices.

Today, as he turns 60, we salute Ray Benzino for his decades of contributions to hip hop journalism, music, and entertainment. Love him or hate him, his name rings bells—and that’s something you can’t take away.

Happy Born Day, Benzino!