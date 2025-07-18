Global superstar J Balvin returns with Mixteip, a surprise 10-track project that reaffirms his place as a visionary in Latin music. Seamlessly balancing signature reggaeton with fearless genre-crossing, Mixteip offers a fresh, boundary-pushing sound while honoring his roots.

The explosive focus track “Zun Zun,” featuring Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez, delivers high-octane reggaeton energy. Its nostalgic music video premiered across MTV platforms and Times Square, capturing the golden era of the genre.

Balvin also pushes creative boundaries on “Misterio,” which shifts from reggaeton to salsa, featuring a spoken word cameo from the legendary Gilberto Santa Rosa. Other standout tracks include the eerie trap-R&B fusion “Bruz Wein,” and “Uuu,” a drill collaboration with UK’s Stormzy.

On “PQBL,” Balvin reflects on lost love, tying the emotional thread back to his global hit “LA CANCIÓN.” Meanwhile, tracks like “St Tropez,” “No Te Olvido,” and “¿Dónde Está Jose?” showcase his ability to move fluidly across moods and genres.

The project also includes fan-favorites “KLK” with Omega and “Rio,” adding layers to its sonic depth.

Mixteip follows Balvin’s halftime performance at the FIFA Club World Cup and precedes upcoming festival stops in Mexico and Japan. With this release, Balvin once again expands the global reach of Latin music while staying true to his essence.