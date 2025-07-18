Lauryn Hill brought her legendary presence to the stage at London’s Wireless Festival and gave fans a moment they won’t forget anytime soon. Popping up as a surprise guest during Drake’s headlining set on Friday July 11, the iconic New Jersey artist delivered powerful performances of “Ex-Factor,” “Ready Or Not,” and a soulful nod to “Nice For What” which samples her classic vocals.

After the show, Hill took to socials to express gratitude to both Drake and Burna Boy, who also played a major role during the festival’s second day.

It was lovely seeing the massive London crowd Day 1 of Wireless. Thank you Drake for extending the invitation.

Thank you to Burna Boy and team for opening up their set on Day 2 of Wireless, we truly appreciate it.



Let us remember and never forget that we are a massive people…

“It was lovely seeing the massive London crowd Day 1 of Wireless. Thank you Drake for extending the invitation,” Hill shared on Twitter. “Thank you to Burna Boy and team for opening up their set on Day 2 of Wireless, we truly appreciate it. Let us remember and never forget that we are a massive people FULL of gifts and talents. Let no scheme of divisiveness or sabotage cause us to lose sight of that. Love, MLH.”

Her flowers via tweet struck a chord with fans, not just for the appreciation but for the spirit of unity she continues to champion. This isn’t the first time Hill and Drake have shown mutual admiration. Their creative connection has been highlighted before, especially around “Nice For What,” where Hill’s sample plays a defining role in the track’s sound.