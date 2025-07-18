The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor who helmed the recent case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The move comes shortly after the high-profile trial resulted in a split verdict for the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO.
Comey, who was a highly regarded assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, had previously secured a conviction against Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, and was also involved in the office’s case against Epstein himself.
The trial against Combs saw him convicted of a prostitution-related charge but acquitted of more serious human trafficking and RICO charges.
While the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has declined to comment on the firing, Comey’s dismissal marks a sudden end to her career at the office. Maurene Comey is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, who was notably fired by then-President Donald Trump.