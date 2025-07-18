featured Footwear

Lead Diddy Prosecutor Maurene Comey Fired by Justice Department

July 18, 2025
Courtneyb
The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor who helmed the recent case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The move comes shortly after the high-profile trial resulted in a split verdict for the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO.

Comey, who was a highly regarded assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, had previously secured a conviction against Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, and was also involved in the office’s case against Epstein himself.

The trial against Combs saw him convicted of a prostitution-related charge but acquitted of more serious human trafficking and RICO charges.

While the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has declined to comment on the firing, Comey’s dismissal marks a sudden end to her career at the office. Maurene Comey is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, who was notably fired by then-President Donald Trump.