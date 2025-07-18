Photo Credit: Shareif Ziyadat

On Wednesday night, Megan Thee Stallion hosted the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City, raising more than $1.2 million to support underserved communities through education, housing, and health initiatives.

The star-studded event brought out celebrities including Klay Thompson, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Uzi Vert, Fat Joe, Muni Long, and Angie Martinez. Hosted by auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla, the night’s biggest bids included $50,000 from Thompson for Super Bowl LX tickets, $30,000 from Lil Uzi Vert for an Eliantte bracelet, and $26,000 from Fat Joe for a private dinner at Melba’s Restaurant.

The Pete & Thomas Foundation, launched by Megan to honor her late parents, uplifts women, children, seniors, and underserved groups through impactful programs.

The gala also honored Pastor Juanita and Rudy Rasmus of Bread of Life Inc., LaTosha Brown of the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium, and Mila Henry of MH Boxes for their philanthropic contributions.