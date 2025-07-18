The countdown to NBA 2K26 officially begins. Today, 2K revealed its NBA 2K26 campaign roadmap calendar, outlining the rollout of key features and updates leading up to the global release on September 5, 2025.
Fans who pre-order the Superstar Edition or the limited-time Leave No Doubt Edition will receive Early Access beginning Friday, August 29 at 9:00 AM PDT, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Over the next few weeks, 2K will deliver new details across the game’s most popular modes. The schedule is as follows:
- Gameplay: Week of July 28
- MyPLAYER and Presentation: Week of August 4
- MyTEAM and The W: Week of August 11
- MyCAREER and MyNBA: Week of August 18
- The City: Week of August 25
These announcements are set to unveil new features, gameplay enhancements, and immersive updates that aim to push the franchise forward. According to 2K, NBA 2K26 will represent the most refined and authentic basketball simulation yet.
In addition to the roadmap, 2K offered a sneak peek at upcoming changes via its Courtside Report blog, giving fans a taste of what’s to come before the deep dives begin.
NBA 2K26 will be available on a wide range of platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and the newly announced Nintendo Switch 2.
For ongoing updates, fans are encouraged to follow NBA 2K across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. The Road to NBA 2K26 will also feature exclusive reveal streams throughout the summer on Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok. Community members can also join the conversation on Discord.
With a packed reveal schedule and major updates ahead, NBA 2K26 is shaping up to be a major leap in sports gaming.