This isn’t super surprising. Nicki Minaj is not holding back. The Queens emcee jumped back into the headlines with new claims about Drake’s chart-climbing track “Rich Baby Daddy,” suggesting she was originally asked to feature on the record before SZA ever entered the conversation.

“I wonder if she know I turned down being on the ‘shake dat a** for drake’ song,” Nicki wrote on X this week. “He wanted me & sexy on it. I still have the version of just drake & sexy. I said I want to wait for pf2 for me & him to do a dricki song so it felt more special. And now that silly goose still out here shaking dat a** for drake every day. After swallowing his balls. Allegedly. Oh Mza give it up.”

The whole post on X is below and it’s a doozy …

Get this, Minaj’s post comes amid a digital back-and-forth between her and SZA, sparked by what Nicki believed was a subliminal message aimed at her on X after she publicly called out TDE’s Punch for alleged bullying.

In case you missed it, SZA, who currently performs “Rich Baby Daddy” on her Grand National tour co-headlined by Kendrick Lamar, responded by asking Minaj not to minimize her contributions, referencing a moment from their 2014 collaboration “Feeling Myself.” “Rapping my lyrics on feeling myself ‘Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo’?” she wrote. SZA also claimed Nicki asked her for two features in the past and never followed up.

But wait, Nicki doubled down by throwing it back to when she and Beyoncé worked together on the very same track, revealing that neither wanted to take on a certain line that SZA had written.

“I remember me & Beyonce was going back & forth on the phone about that part of the song. Bey was like you sing it, I was like NOOOOO you sing it, she was like noooooo you sing it, I was like PLEASE!!!!! I can’t sing!..none of us wanted to sing those sh*t lyrics. Bey voice was already on it. I re-sang it & sent it to her & she sent it back with her vocals under mine. Thank goodness.”

Adding another layer of smoke, Drake previously revealed on “Mr. Right Now” that he and SZA briefly dated. She later clarified that the relationship occurred in 2009.