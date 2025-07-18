Get your grown-man playlist ready. The Musalini and Khrysis just announced their new joint album, Pure Izm 2, dropping August 19 via Soulspazm Records, Fat Beats, and HillTop Ave.

The follow-up to their first Pure Izm collab delivers rich, soulful production from Khrysis, paired with The Musalini’s signature smooth delivery. The album features appearances from Smoke DZA, Elzhi, Stalley, and more, creating a soundscape of mature, elevated hip-hop.

To preview the vibe, the duo released the video for “Exquisite Rhymin,” the album’s closing track. Wrapped in smoky visuals and cool tones, the video leans into the refined aesthetic The Musalini has made his calling card.

Pure Izm 2 is shaping up to be a polished showcase of lyrical class and lush beats, built for fans of timeless, grown rap. Mark your calendar for August 19.