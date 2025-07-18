In a move that lit up Wireless Weekend, Sexyy Red made history at Tape London with the club’s first-ever artist residency. Over three packed nights, she headlined the launch of Tape Wired, a new takeover series marking Tape’s 10th anniversary.

“I love London and all my fans there. Tape is like my home. This is my first residency and it’s an incredible experience because the vibe and the entire team at Tape are all amazing,” Sexyy Red said.

Bringing more than just music, the St. Louis rapper transformed Tape into her world. The club’s unique mix of stage, studio, and lounge became a high-energy, artist-curated space, with surprise appearances from Latto, Yeat, Rubi Rose, DDG, Loe Shimmy, Zack Bia, and Ben Da Don.

“Sexyy Red has been incredible to work with. She brought vision, energy, and a real connection to her fans,” shared Tape Management.

The residency wasn’t just a concert—it was a total experience. Every room carried her sound, her humor, and her style. The event also teased what’s next, as Tape Wired heads to Mykonos this summer with Sexyy Red joining the celebration.

With her fearless energy and raw charisma, Sexyy Red didn’t just perform. She owned the moment.