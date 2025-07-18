In his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia has revealed he is seeking a significant six-figure sum in damages. Guobadia, 61, has told the court he will be seeking $500,000 for lost business opportunities and sponsorships as a result of her alleged defamatory actions.

The lawsuit, which Guobadia filed in November 2024, centers on a series of Instagram posts made by Williams that he claims were “intentionally crafted” to imply he suffers from erectile dysfunction. Guobadia’s lawyer argues these posts were “clearly intended to cast” him in a “negative and humiliating light.” The businessman has stated that these claims are false, asserting that he “does not have ED and has never suffered from or been diagnosed with this condition.”

In court documents, Guobadia is also seeking unspecified general damages for harm to his reputation, emotional distress, and humiliation, arguing that Williams’ “malicious conduct” entitles him to punitive damages. He stated that the public nature of the posts, made during their public separation, amplified the harm to his credibility and social standing.

In response, Porsha Williams, 44, has demanded that the lawsuit be thrown out. Her lawyer argues that none of her posts specifically referred to Guobadia. Williams’ legal team contends that she should not be held liable for sharing information about a “common condition that likely plagues many of [Williams’] social media followers,” and that her posts were not intended to target any specific individual.

The legal filings also shed light on Guobadia’s recent deportation. As this legal battle intensifies, the court will have to determine if Williams’ social media posts were indeed a direct and defamatory attack on her ex-husband.