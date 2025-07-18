Deondre Burgin, the ex-boyfriend of actress Skai Jackson, was arrested this week on charges of aggravated robbery in connection with an alleged carjacking. His apprehension was a joint effort between officers from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and local police.

Burgin, 21, was taken into custody outside of an Ulta Beauty in Newport, Kentucky, on the evening of July 14. An arrest warrant had been issued by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department in Ohio, where the alleged crime took place. After waiving his extradition hearing, Burgin was transferred to the Hamilton County Justice Center on July 17.

According to police reports, Burgin and another suspect allegedly robbed the owner of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz and a semi-automatic handgun in the parking lot of a Cincinnati apartment complex. The victim told police he was approached by a suspect who demanded his property at gunpoint. When the victim attempted to grab the weapon, a second suspect, allegedly Burgin, approached and repeatedly struck the victim in the head and face with a pistol. The two suspects then fled with the victim’s car and gun. The vehicle was later recovered, but the victim was left with multiple facial lacerations and required hospitalization.

An affidavit filed in Hamilton County explicitly states that Burgin was the individual who allegedly pistol-whipped the victim during the robbery.

This recent arrest is separate from a previous incident on April 17, when Burgin was also taken into custody on warrants for driving without a valid license, also out of Hamilton County, Ohio.