As part of a multi-year partnership, Josh joins the PUMA Hoops team and will serve as a global ambassador for both the U.S. and Australia. While always rooted in sports, PUMA embodies the culture of sports on and off the court, from music, fashion, streetwear and beyond.

Josh will be seen on and off court in various PUMA styles and will help inspire the next generation of athletes in a disruptive and unexpected way.​ Josh joins the PUMA Hoops growing roster of young talented athletes including LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins, Scoot Henderson, RJ Barrett and more.