Ready to refresh your look and elevate your routine? The exclusive adidas ‘Back to Sport’ collection is rolling out now at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker, bringing a curated lineup of iconic silhouettes perfect for your summer adventures and back-to-school style. Whether you’re a fan of classic heritage or modern function, there’s a sneaker in this collection designed to fit your every move.

For the Grown-Ups

The collection for adults blends timeless appeal with bold new details, ensuring your footwear game is on point.

adidas Originals Samba OG – White/Blue Red ($100 in Men’s sizing): A true classic and a footwear staple, this Samba OG features soft leather, signature gold foil accents, and the timeless 3-Stripes. It’s the quintessential sneaker for effortless style that never fades.

adidas Samba Long Tongue – Pink/Black ($120 in Women's sizing): This new streetwear essential adds an elevated edge to the classic Samba. With a bold long tongue and sleek pony hair details, this is a sophisticated and confident statement piece.

adidas Adizero Aruku – Gray/Navy/Blue ($140 in Men's sizing): This stylish silhouette is where fashion meets function. Built for those who are always on the go, the Adizero Aruku is designed to elevate every step of your busy day with its sleek look and comfortable feel.

For the Little Ones

Kids Foot Locker is bringing the same legendary style to the next generation with a refined fit and iconic designs.

adidas Samba – Bliss Pink/Off-White ($70 Girls PS, $80 Girls GS) and Blue/Pink/Brown ($80 in Girls Grade School Sizing): Crafted with a premium suede T-toe, these legendary sneakers are a heritage favorite, now refined for little feet. They capture all the iconic style of the original while ensuring a comfortable fit for their daily adventures.

adidas Adizero Aruku – Bliss Pink/White/Bliss Pink ($110 Girls Grade School Sizing): Inspired by the Adizero PR design from the 2000s, this kid-friendly version is set to become a go-to in your little one's daily rotation. It's the perfect blend of retro style and modern comfort for every occasion.

With a variety of colors and styles for all ages, the adidas ‘Back to Sport’ collection is exclusively available at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker. Find your perfect pair and get ready to step into the new season with confidence.