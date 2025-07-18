TikTok Launches Beta for New Songwriter Features to Elevate Music Creators

TikTok has launched the beta version of its new Songwriter Features, a set of tools designed to highlight and give credit to the songwriters behind the music. These features aim to elevate songwriters’ visibility, helping them share their stories and connect directly with fans.
The rollout introduces a dedicated Songwriter Account Label and a Music Tab, allowing creators to showcase the tracks they have written or co-written. Early adopters include songwriters like Lauren Christy, Toby Gad, and Justin Tranter. For the first time, TikTok users will be able to explore a songwriter’s catalog and personal content in one place.
These tools were developed in response to feedback from a comprehensive survey conducted by TikTok, which included 871 songwriter respondents and 18 in-depth interviews. The result is a feature set that supports discovery, monetization, and community building for music creators.
TikTok already offers several tools for songwriters and artists to grow their audience, including the #BehindTheSong campaign, a “New” tag for latest releases, and the “Add to Music App” option that lets users save songs to their favorite streaming platforms.
Recent research from MIDiA backs TikTok’s direction, with over 80 percent of songwriters using social media to support their careers. More than half of full-time songwriters who post about their careers say they use TikTok.
Jordan Lowy, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnerships, emphasized the platform’s commitment: “We are passionately committed to supporting songwriters at TikTok. These new tools allow them to tell stories about their music, their craft, and their lives.”
The Songwriter Features launch in a limited closed beta, with a waitlist open to songwriters and publishers interested in early access.