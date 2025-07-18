Hot on the heels of The Boy Is Mine Tour announcement, her first-ever co-headlining tour with Brandy that made waves across The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS Mornings, Entertainment Tonight, and more, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum R&B artist Monica is celebrating a milestone of her own: the 30th anniversary of her landmark debut album, Miss Thang.

Originally released on July 18, 1995, Miss Thang introduced the world to a then-14-year-old Monica, whose powerhouse voice, streetwise poise, and emotional maturity catapulted her into superstardom. The album spawned multiple chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)” and “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” making her the youngest female artist ever to have two consecutive #1 hits on Billboard’s R&B chart.

Miss Thang was executive produced by visionary producer Dallas Austin, who helped shape the album’s bold and emotionally resonant sound. Together, Austin and Monica crafted a body of work that balanced vulnerability with swagger, rooted in Monica’s Atlanta upbringing and the intergenerational wisdom she carried even as a teenager. The result was a project that not only reflected the pulse of ’90s R&B but also helped define it.

Since then, Monica’s influence and longevity have only grown. She has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, earned a GRAMMY Award, and scored six number one hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. Her duet with Brandy, “The Boy Is Mine,” spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the duo a GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

Over the past year alone, Monica has once again proven that her impact on music and culture remains unmatched. She was the special guest on Nicki Minaj’s record-breaking Pink Friday 2 Tour, and reunited with Brandy for a cameo in the music video for Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine,” from Grande’s latest studio album Eternal Sunshine. The pair then joined Ariana on the official remix of the track, which went on to earn a 2024 GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking 25 years since Brandy and Monica’s original GRAMMY win for “The Boy Is Mine.”

Monica continues to break new ground with her independent label, MonDeenise Music. Her 2019 single “Commitment” debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B chart, followed by 2020’s “Trenches (ft. Lil Baby)” and “Friends (ft. Ty Dolla $ign),” whose music video quickly surpassed 2.2 million views in its first week. In 2023, she released the sultry “Letters” with an accompanying video starring The Game.

She is currently at work on MDA, her forthcoming studio album, as well as Open Roads, her debut country project executive produced by Brandi Carlile, both set for release in 2026.

With Miss Thang, Monica not only delivered one of the defining albums of ’90s R&B, she helped usher in a new era of confident, emotionally honest storytelling from a teenager’s perspective. Three decades later, her legacy continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR DATES

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum*

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

*Muni Long Not Appearing