The stampede leading to injuries at a train station after Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour in Atlanta is reportedly caused by a cockroach.

According to TMZ, a 10-year-old spotted the bug and screamed, leading to the chaotic scene below.

According to Atlanta News First, a MARTA spokesperson said, “The initial reports were that a woman was scared of an insect and screamed and ran away from it, and others panicked not knowing what was happening.”

According to previous reports from WSB-TV Atlanta, a little girl broke her ankle, there are no details if it is the same girl who saw the bug. The escalator is currently shut down as MARTA investigates.

Additionally, one of the victims, Jessica Barrett, believes the malfunction was created by people piling on the elevator, stating, “All of us were basically thrown off the escalator on top of other people.”

Barrett stated she left Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium around midnight when a stampede started in the station. One person at the top of the escalator began to scream and run, sparking a chain reaction.

“It looked so bad, but my prayers are for her because she didn’t cry. She wasn’t yelling out. She really stood there with grace,” Barrett said of the injured girl. “And I was so amazed.”