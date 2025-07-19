Caitlin Clark’s absence from the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is sending shockwaves through both fan engagement and the betting world. Known for driving unprecedented interest in the league, her All-Star snub has already had a noticeable impact.

According to data from Hard Rock Bet, games involving Clark typically see a 40 percent increase in total betting handle compared to the WNBA average. With Clark sitting out the league’s biggest showcase, sportsbooks are reporting a drop in prop bet volume and overall betting activity tied to the All-Star festivities.

Clark leads all MVP bets with 53.4 percent of tickets and 64.1 percent of betting dollars, and nearly three-fourths of scoring title and championship futures are tied to the Fever. Her magnetic presence has made Indiana’s games must-watch events—even when she doesn’t play, the Fever draw 32 percent more betting handle.

Without Clark participating, the All-Star Game lacks its most marketable and bet-on player. Fan interest has cooled in betting markets that typically spike during marquee events, highlighting how essential Clark has become not just to her team but to the league’s growing financial ecosystem.

Whether or not the decision fuels her second-half campaign, one thing is clear: Clark’s influence extends far beyond the court.