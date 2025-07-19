Flau’jae Johnson is giving Boosie his flowers. During an appearance on Club Shay Shay, the LSU hooper and rising music star revealed Boosie has always been present to hold her down out of respect for her late father, rapper Camoflauge. Flau’Jae stated “Boosie has a heart of gold.”

“If I ever needed anything, Boosie would come through,” Flau’jae said. “He always kept it a thousand. I used to go up to his mansion and play with his kids.

“I never had a father figure. So just to see this man in this big old mansion, he got all his kids, we ate popsicles all day, played basketball. Boosie really showed me Black excellence.”

You can hear it from Flau’jae below.