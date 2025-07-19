Shannon Sharpe’s civil suit has come to a close. According to attorney Tony Buzbee, Shannon Sharpe entered into a settlement agreement that prevents the case from going to court.

Buzbee shared the update on Instagram:

On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.

Sharpe was being sued by a woman for $50 million under accusations of rape and more. The seriousness of the situation erupted earlier this year, just before the NFL Draft, when Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny Davis, confirmed that a settlement offer of at least $10 million had been made. That admission added fuel to an already high-profile case, sparking intense backlash and public scrutiny.

In case you missed it, at a press conference held shortly after the lawsuit went public, Davis insisted Sharpe was preparing to take legal action of his own. “We intend to file a counterclaim,” Davis stated confidently at the time.

Previously, Sharpe postponed his highly anticipated summer tour for his popular podcast Nightcap, following recent allegations of sexual misconduct brought forward by two former girlfriends. The decision comes just weeks after Sharpe’s quiet exit from ESPN, further fueling speculation surrounding the controversy.

The Nightcap “NSFW Tour,” which was initially scheduled to kick off this summer with co-host and former NFL star Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson, was expected to span eight cities across June, July, and August. It was a follow-up to the show’s successful 2024 tour and its well-received live taping during the NFL Draft in Green Bay earlier this spring.

“We’ve decided to postpone the Nightcap tour. We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It’s going to be even bigger, even better. But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that this is the best thing as of right now.”

In a statement released on social media, Sharpe shares that his accuser, Gabriella Zuniga, requested that Sharpe pay “$25k for each cheek.”

The lawsuit was also orchestrated by attorney Tony Buzbee, the same lawyer who recently led the dismissed case against JAY-Z.

The statement from Sharpe & Co. reads:

“This lawsuit, filed by Gabriella Zuniga and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations – and it will not succeed.”

Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and media personality, is facing a $50 million lawsuit from a woman who claims he raped her multiple times throughout what she describes as a controlling and abusive relationship.

The lawsuit, filed in Nevada and obtained by TMZ Sports, accuses the former Denver Broncos tight end of sexually assaulting the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, on separate occasions between late 2024 and early 2025.

According to the filing, Doe first met Sharpe in 2023 at a Los Angeles gym when she was 20 and he was in his mid-50s. She alleges Sharpe approached her with inappropriate comments, including a suggestion that he would “buy her fake t**s” if she beat him in a weight-loss challenge.