CBS has announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air its final episode in May 2026, bringing an end to one of late-night television’s most iconic franchises.

Colbert, who took over from David Letterman in 2015, confirmed the news during a taping on Thursday night. “I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” he told the audience.

CBS executives described the cancellation as “purely a financial decision,” marking a shift in the network’s late-night strategy.

The end of The Late Show also raised questions behind the scenes. The Writers Guild, which represents staff on the program, has called on New York State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate Paramount for any “potential wrongdoing” related to the show’s abrupt shutdown.

Colbert’s decade-long run brought a sharp political edge to the format and earned critical acclaim. The franchise, which began in 1993 with David Letterman, will close after more than 30 years on air.