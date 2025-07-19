Donald Trump allegedly sent Jeffrey Epstein a lewd birthday letter for his 50th birthday, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. In response, Trump has sued Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, and two Wall Street Journal reporters.

The letter, said to be uncovered among Epstein’s personal documents, reportedly contains an imaginary conversation between the two men. In the exchange, Trump allegedly tells Epstein, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.” The comment has drawn renewed scrutiny over their past interactions.

Trump has repeatedly denied any close connection to Epstein, the disgraced financier who was convicted of sex crimes involving minors and died in jail in 2019. In addition, this week, Trump claimed an Epstein list does not exist, despite his campaign promising to reveal the names.

The letter to Einstein is said to have “typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman.”

“The future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” the WSJ detailed. “The letter concludes: ‘Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.'”

Trump responded to the paper, “This is not me. This is a fake thing.” On Truth Social he wrote, “I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!”