Ben Crump Takes On Case of Delta State Student Found Dead, Demands Full Investigation

Let’s get serious. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has stepped in to represent the family of De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, the 21-year-old Delta State University student whose body was discovered hanging from a tree near the school’s pickleball courts on September 9.

Hanging from a tree? We need answers.

We've been retained by the family of Demartravion "Trey" Reed — the 21-year-old Delta State University student whose body was found hanging from a tree.



Trey was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him. His family and the campus… pic.twitter.com/aaE88MRy0G — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 16, 2025

When it comes to so-called local authorities, including the Bolivar County coroner, who reported no signs of trauma such as fractures or lacerations, and campus police said there was no evidence of foul play. Despite these statements, Reed’s family and community have voiced strong concerns, calling for a deeper investigation into the circumstances of his death.

On everything.

On September 16, Crump announced he had been retained by Reed’s family and vowed to push for answers. “Trey was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him,” Crump wrote on X. “His family and the campus community deserve a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth about what happened. We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain.”

Crump’s involvement brings national attention to Reed’s case. Known for representing families in high-profile incidents tied to racial injustice and unexplained deaths, he is now pressing for transparency and accountability in Mississippi. In this state, the historical weight of racial violence still resonates deeply.

For Reed’s family, the fight extends beyond determining what happened that night. It is also about ensuring Trey’s life is remembered with dignity and his death investigated with the seriousness it deserves.