Chris Brown Shuts Down His Gram Following Backlash Over Colorism Claims

How did Chris Brown get caught up in a colorism debate? Like, what? The king of R&B just pulled the plug on his Gram account following fresh controversy tied to his viral tour performance with Kayla Nicole. The singer, who is currently on tour in the U.S., decided to deactivate his account after addressing the criticism head-on. Before disappearing from socials, he left one final note for detractors: “MISS ME WITH THE COLORIST RAGE BAITING.” Brown added that he was tired of the negativity constantly appearing on his timeline.

Good for CB not engaging with the negativity.

Chris Brown has deactivated his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hCvwlbgA4n — Chris Brown News (@chrisbrownewss) September 17, 2025

His unceremonious exit from socials came on the heels of clips from his Los Angeles show flooding socials. During his “Take You Down” set, Brown brought Kayla Nicole on stage, and the two turned up the energy with a routine that had fans screaming. The viral footage showed Brown lifting her into the choreography, a moment that spread quickly online. Brown himself had shared a carousel of photos from the show, including a shot of the arena lit up with phones, captioned simply with a red heart.

In case you missed the content that got us here …

Kayla Nicole gets lap dance from Chris Brown during his performance of “Take You Down” at SoFi Stadium.pic.twitter.com/BKaOAWWgeK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2025

While Brown’s reaction sparked headlines, Kayla Nicole took a different approach. Reflecting on the moment in her own post, she described the experience as a tribute to her younger self who grew up listening to his music. She framed it as empowerment for women who, like her, refuse to be boxed into one identity. “For the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls—for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, thankya,” she wrote.