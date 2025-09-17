Damon Dash Claps Back at Claudia Jordan’s Misconduct Allegations, Threatens Legal Action

Whelp, that was fast. Claudia Jordan is pushing back at Damon Dash after he mentioned her during his viral sit down on The Breakfast Club. The actress and media personality accused the Roc A Fella co founder of inappropriate behavior while they were filming his 2019 project Dear Frank — and Dash wasted no time firing back.

“Tell Claudia Jordan that I’ll see her in court,” Dash told VIBE. “I dare her to say another word. Keep talking, I’ll see her in court. And that little thing she put up on socials, I got it documented. She’s panicking because she’s on the list. On my court list. It says ‘Who are the people you’re going to sue?’ and she’s on that list. Tell her she’s on the list ’cause that was the name of the movie. Tell her I said she’s on the list.”

In case you missed it, Jordan first addressed the situation in her Gram Stories, starting with a jab at Dash’s appearance before diving into her claims. “On the set of Dear Frank, you were wildly inappropriate,” she said. “You did things on that set that should have shut it down. The way you carried on with women was wrong, and what you did to me during one scene was messed up.”

She went further, “You thought you was hot. You’re not” Jordan said, not holding back in her rant.

Dash, however, painted a different picture. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, he insisted her version of events was exaggerated. “She was saying she felt like it was sexual harassment or just inappropriate,” he explained. “And I was like, ‘Yo, I didn’t want to talk sex with you.’ That’s why I gave it to you and said, ‘Go over there.’”

To prove his point, Dash even reposted Jordan’s rant on his own Gram page, captioning it, “Please tell your truth in front of a lot of people… I dare you.”