Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments

ABC has suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely following remarks he made about the shooting death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely,” a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network confirmed. The move came after Kimmel’s Monday night monologue, in which he accused the “MAGA gang” of trying to use Kirk’s killing for political gain. He also mocked the decision to lower flags to half-staff for Kirk and criticized the president’s response, comparing it to “how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Kimmel, who has often targeted Trump in his comedy, had earlier posted condolences to Kirk’s family on Instagram. Authorities say no motive has been determined in the September 10 shooting, though court documents reveal the suspect’s mother claimed he had recently embraced progressive causes.

The backlash to Kimmel’s comments was swift. FCC commissioner Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, called the remarks “the sickest conduct possible” and pressed Disney to act, warning of possible consequences for broadcasters. He suggested an apology would be a “minimal step.” Democratic commissioner Anna Gomez pushed back, accusing Trump allies of using government power to suppress lawful expression.

Meanwhile, major broadcast groups took their own action. Nexstar Media, one of the country’s largest station owners, announced it would not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! “for the foreseeable future,” calling his comments “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.” Sinclair later said it would also pull the show, opting instead to air a remembrance program for Kirk.

Trump praised the suspension on social media, calling it “great news for America” and congratulating ABC for “finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”

Despite the controversy, a source told CNBC that Kimmel has not been fired and that network executives plan to speak with him about how he will address the situation when he eventually returns to the air.