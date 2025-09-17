Odell Beckham Jr. Clears the Air on Vibing to Drake’s “Family Matters”

In case you missed it, back when the whole beef thing went down, before Drake got focused on getting “the party lit,” as he has all year, Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the middle of music debates last summer after a clip of him vibing to Drake’s “Family Matters” behind the wheel went viral. The NFL star’s energetic sing-along quickly turned into meme fuel online, with many framing it as him firmly picking sides in Drake’s clash with Kendrick Lamar.

For the record, Odell stood on ten toes repping his boy’s music. Period.

Odell Beckham Jr. speaks on the viral clip of him dancing to Drake’s “Family Matters” and shares his thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar / Drake beef 👀



(via @ComplexMusic / @jrosethereturn) pic.twitter.com/IiHciAZivt — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 17, 2025

But in a recent sit-down with Jordan Rose for Complex News, Beckham Jr. addressed the attention and brushed off the noise. “I’m not bothered at all,” he said, noting that the jokes were all love. For him, the moment was never meant to spark controversy. “The joke was all in good fun,” he added, making it clear he wasn’t pressed about the memes that followed.

Still, Beckham Jr. emphasized his genuine appreciation for both artists. “I’ve always supported Drake,” he explained. “Before the feud, I was listening to Kendrick’s music too—he’s undeniably talented. Music has been a fundamental part of my life since childhood.” His comments show that while he’s close with Drake, he respects the artistry on both sides.