Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix have announced that the long-awaited clash between Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) and undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) will now take place at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Friday, November 14. The fight will stream live worldwide on Netflix at no additional cost to its 300+ million members.

Jake vs. Tank is being billed as one of the biggest boxing events in years, matching the sport’s most polarizing disruptor against one of its most devastating knockout artists. The bout has been four years in the making and will mark MVP’s third live boxing showcase on Netflix in the past year, following Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 in July.

Tickets will go on presale Tuesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. ET, with general sales opening Wednesday, September 24 at 12 p.m. ET through Ticketmaster. Fans can register for presale access at JakevsTank.com.

The promotion will kick off with two press conferences next week, both free and open to the public. The first takes place Monday, September 22 at 6 p.m. ET at the Palladium Theater in New York City, hosted by Brian Custer. The second will be held the following evening, Tuesday, September 23 at 6 p.m. ET inside Miami’s Kaseya Center, also hosted by Custer and featuring additional undercard fighters to be announced.

Both fighters made their intentions clear in the announcement. “New city, same mission — seek and destroy the Tank,” Paul declared. “I’m bringing the heat, and Miami will see me take down this angry elf while the world watches live on Netflix.”

Davis fired back with equal confidence. “Jake Paul has been cherry-picking in boxing for a while, but he picked the wrong one this time. He better start losing some weight, chasing chickens, and praying it helps him fight night. Thank you to Netflix for giving me the chance to whoop this clown.”

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian added, “On November 14, fans in Miami and millions watching globally will witness two of boxing’s most electrifying stars collide in a once-in-a-lifetime showdown. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this blockbuster to Kaseya Center.”