Solange Knowles has always been known for her artistry, but fans are now learning she played a major role behind the scenes of one of TV’s most beloved shows.

On Wednesday (Sept. 17), Solange jumped on X to respond to a thread about how some series randomly drop the “best songs you’ve ever heard.” When another user called Insecure a prime example, she revealed she was actually part of the magic.

waiittt dis was a dream jobbbb



co-music supervisor szn 1 and 2 🫡



s/o melinaaa isssaa and kierr for trusting meee to shape the soundtrack for all of issa and mollys complexitiess 📀 https://t.co/6m24EKjQog — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 17, 2025

“waiittt this was a dream jobbbb,” she tweeted, confirming that she served as co-music supervisor for the first two seasons of Issa Rae’s hit HBO comedy.

She gave flowers to the team that trusted her with curating the sound of the series: “shoutout to melinaaa, isssaa, and kierr for trusting meee to shape the soundtrack for all of issa and molly’s complexitiess.”

Solange even shared some of the prompts she worked from, including one that called for “a bittersweet track for Issa’s applause scene while she’s at odds with Lawrence, Daniel, and Molly,” and another asking for “a slower, sad song for the big breakup moving into the credits.”

Laughing at the memories, the Saint Heron founder wrote, “lol flashbacks of me reading these prompts and me being like… ‘can we use Tweet again’ lol. Dream job frfr.”