Stefon Diggs Comforted Cardi B Through Offset Divorce

In a recent sit-down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cardi B admitted that the thought of dating again after her divorce came with nerves. “When you date, you feel like you’re 16 again,” she explained. “Remember what you dealt with when you were 16? So restarting again, yeah. And being open. And vulnerable.”

But according to the Bronx superstar, Diggs gave her the space to feel safe about starting fresh. She recalled him telling her, “Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.” Cardi smiled, adding, “And it’s like, okay.”

The two have been romantically linked since October 2024, and during the same interview, Cardi revealed the couple is expecting their first child together. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she gushed.

Now pregnant with her fourth child, Cardi says she feels grounded and empowered while balancing motherhood with her sophomore album rollout. “I feel like I’m in a good space,” the Grammy winner shared. “I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work — but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

She also praised the balance of their relationship, highlighting how both she and Diggs push each other forward. “Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next? What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never comfortable. We just have to keep going, and that’s just who we are.”