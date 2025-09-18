Here we go. The sudden removal of Jimmy Kimmel Live! from ABC’s lineup after the host’s remarks about Charlie Kirk and the “MAGA gang” has sparked national backlash. Now, Barack Obama has weighed in, warning that the move reflects a troubling erosion of free speech protections.

On X, Obama criticized what he described as government intimidation of media outlets. “After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” he wrote, directly linking the decision to pressure tied to President Donald Trump’s leadership.

After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like. https://t.co/uts7JpJZzN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 18, 2025

The former president went further in a follow-up, stressing the stakes: “This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it.”

Behind the scenes, Rolling Stone reported that ABC and its parent company Disney held urgent meetings before announcing Kimmel’s suspension on Sept. 17. Executives privately admitted the comedian’s comments weren’t egregious but feared retaliation from Trump’s administration if the show stayed on air. One insider described the atmosphere as panic, saying leadership spent the day “pissing themselves.”

Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr also fueled the fire, warning media giants that continued support for Kimmel could result in penalties or even license challenges. Speaking on The Benny Show, Carr hinted at drastic consequences if broadcasters didn’t “straighten this out,” calling for swift action to avoid what he described as a “pattern of news distortion.”

For Obama, the moment is bigger than one late-night host. His message highlights a growing clash between political power and press independence — and a call for media companies to resist bowing to government threats.