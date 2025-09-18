This is interesting and low key exciting. BET is reviving its iconic 106 & Park brand with a bold new twist, officially setting October 15 as the premiere date for 106 & Sports. The show will air on BET and stream the following day on BET+.

Produced by Fulwell Entertainment’s SpringHill, the series will be hosted by NFL MVP Cam Newton alongside journalist Ashley Nicole Moss. Billed as a countdown that blends sports, music, and entertainment, the show aims to become the go-to space for culturally rooted sports conversations.

Newton explained why the project resonates with him: “When I think about 106 & Park, I remember how it gave the culture a platform. Artists and fans had a space to connect. Now we’re doing the same thing for sports. 106 & Sports is going to bring the real talk, the authentic insights, and conversations you just won’t hear anywhere else.”

Moss shared her excitement as well, adding, “This brand means so much to so many people, including me. To be part of that legacy and help shape its future is an honor. My goal is to create the same connection 106 & Park had, but through the world of sports.”

Tiffany Lea Williams, BET Media Group’s Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development, called the series “an exciting evolution” of the network’s cultural footprint, saying it reframes the energy of 106 & Parkwith a sports lens.

The first season will roll out in two parts, with the opening 10 episodes airing weekly every Wednesday through December 17. BET has also released the official teaser, giving fans their first look at the blend of sports and culture the show promises to deliver.