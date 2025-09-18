This is wild. Bhad Bhabie has opened up following the circulation of a viral video that shows her clinging to the hood of his SUV during a heated dispute. The clip spread quickly across socials, sparking fresh conversations about her private life and the struggles she has faced.

Bhad Bhabie was seen on top of her Baby Daddy’s car crying while refusing to let go even when he was trying to drive away pic.twitter.com/KmdLjj6Yty — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) September 17, 2025

The 21-year-old rapper and onlyfans “creator,” born Danielle Bregoli, shared a series of posts detailing years of alleged abuse. She claimed the relationship was marked by constant violence, alleging she was assaulted “at least 500 times” over the course of their three years together. According to her, the situation grew worse during her pregnancy, including an incident where Le Vaughn allegedly spat in her face. She also revealed that after she suffered a miscarriage, he showed no empathy for her loss.

Well, get this, Le Vaughn did not directly respond to the accusations. Instead, he took to socials to question her mental health, calling her “schizophrenic” and uploading clips of her crying during arguments. His reaction drew immediate backlash, with many calling out the dismissal of her claims and accusing him of trying to humiliate her rather than take accountability.

If you care to know, their relationship began in 2020 and initially looked solid. By 2023, the two had matching tattoos, and in March 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Kali Love. From the outside, celebrations like their baby shower painted the picture of a close-knit couple. But cracks began to show later that year, when Bhad Bhabie briefly posted a video that appeared to show him being violent toward her before removing it.

Wild times. Hopefully she gets the help she needs.