Cam’Ron has spoken out after cutting short an interview with Adrien Broner on his show It Is What It Is, making it clear he would not tolerate disrespect toward his team.

Cam’ron continues to violate Adrien Broner for wanting to talk after disrespect Treasure Wilson. pic.twitter.com/35lrO7rNpU — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 16, 2025

During the episode, Broner repeatedly directed flirtatious comments at co-host Stat Baby, also known as Treasure Wilson. He complimented her looks, questioned her about her weight, and focused on her smile, even as she appeared uncomfortable. The situation escalated further because her boyfriend was present in the studio.

Cam’Ron stepped in to check Broner, warning him to stop. When the boxer pushed forward with the behavior, Cam pulled the plug on the interview altogether. He then asked Broner to leave the set, telling him directly, “You can’t violate.” Despite ending the appearance early, Cam still paid Broner for his time, showing that while he respected the guest, he wasn’t going to compromise the boundaries of his show.

Later addressing the situation, Cam drew a comparison to how he would protect family. “You can’t come to my house and flirt with my 23-year-old sister, and we ask you to stop and you don’t stop,” he explained, underlining why he acted so decisively in the moment.