Cardi B is officially hitting the road. The GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-diamond-selling superstar has announced the Little Miss Drama Tour, her first tour in six years, in support of her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I The Drama?. The album drops this Friday, September 19 via Atlantic Records.
The arena trek will launch on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and span more than 30 dates across North America. Stops include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Austin, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and New York before wrapping on Friday, April 17 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
The Little Miss Drama Tour marks Cardi B’s first full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career to date. She will headline several iconic venues for the first time, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Tickets will be available through multiple presales ahead of the general onsale. Fans can sign up for the Cardi B Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. No codes are required, and access is tied directly to Ticketmaster accounts. The general onsale begins Thursday, September 25 at 10 a.m. local time via cardib.com/tour.
Citi, the official card of the tour, will host a presale for cardmembers beginning Monday, September 22 at 7 a.m. local time and running through Tuesday, September 23 at 7 a.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment platform. Verizon will also offer customers an exclusive presale for select shows during the same window through the My Verizon app.
Am I The Drama? follows Cardi’s record-breaking debut album Invasion of Privacy, which solidified her place as one of the most influential voices in hip-hop. The new project features her latest singles, including “Outside,” her 13th top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Imaginary Playerz.” Fans can pre-save the album now and purchase limited edition vinyl, CDs, and box sets exclusively at CardiB.com.
For Cardi B, the Little Miss Drama Tour represents both a milestone and a new chapter in her career, uniting her most loyal fans while showcasing her latest evolution as a performer.
‘LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR’ 2026 DATES:
Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena