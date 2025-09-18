Cardi B is officially hitting the road. The GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-diamond-selling superstar has announced the Little Miss Drama Tour, her first tour in six years, in support of her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I The Drama?. The album drops this Friday, September 19 via Atlantic Records.

The arena trek will launch on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and span more than 30 dates across North America. Stops include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Austin, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and New York before wrapping on Friday, April 17 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

The Little Miss Drama Tour marks Cardi B’s first full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career to date. She will headline several iconic venues for the first time, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available through multiple presales ahead of the general onsale. Fans can sign up for the Cardi B Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. No codes are required, and access is tied directly to Ticketmaster accounts. The general onsale begins Thursday, September 25 at 10 a.m. local time via cardib.com/tour.

Citi, the official card of the tour, will host a presale for cardmembers beginning Monday, September 22 at 7 a.m. local time and running through Tuesday, September 23 at 7 a.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment platform. Verizon will also offer customers an exclusive presale for select shows during the same window through the My Verizon app.

Am I The Drama? follows Cardi’s record-breaking debut album Invasion of Privacy, which solidified her place as one of the most influential voices in hip-hop. The new project features her latest singles, including “Outside,” her 13th top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Imaginary Playerz.” Fans can pre-save the album now and purchase limited edition vinyl, CDs, and box sets exclusively at CardiB.com.

For Cardi B, the Little Miss Drama Tour represents both a milestone and a new chapter in her career, uniting her most loyal fans while showcasing her latest evolution as a performer.

‘LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR’ 2026 DATES:

Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena