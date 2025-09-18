Another industry friendship is officially done. And that was, well, quick. Dave Blunts is pulling back the curtain on his fractured relationship with Ye, revealing explosive details in a newly surfaced track. The 24-year-old Salt Lake City rapper raps that the Chicago mogul once tried to push him into making anti-Jewish remarks in his music.

Dave Blunts drops a diss track against Yepic.twitter.com/7rvoP6rPLQ — yeunrlsd (@yeunrlsd) September 17, 2025

“Cut off Kanye West, because that dude tried to groom me,” Blunts spits in the song, which leaked online this week. A longer version offers even sharper claims: “Kanye West, he made me diss the Jews… I’m speaking out, this just my truth.”

Blunts goes further, painting a picture of manipulation and broken trust. “He gave me millions of dollars and made me switch up on Connor… he tried to act like my father,” he raps. Later, he accuses Ye of crossing personal boundaries and shares alleged private confessions, fueling the intensity of the track.

“Cut off Kanye West, because that n**** tried to groom me”



— Dave Blunts recording a new song pic.twitter.com/6cajUatQTf — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 17, 2025

The two were once close collaborators. Earlier this year, Ye credited Blunts with penning his Cuck album. But cracks quickly showed. Blunts later shared screenshots of messages where he told Ye he was stepping away, writing that his “own journey” no longer aligned with the superstar’s vision. Ye’s response at the time was brief: “please find God.”

With this unreleased track making the rounds online, what was once a promising creative partnership has turned into one of hip hop’s most heated falling-outs, casting an even brighter spotlight on Ye’s ongoing controversies.