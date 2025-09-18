Fear of God and adidas have unveiled the Fear of God Athletics II Basketball in Ash Silver, the fourth colorway of the performance-driven sneaker. The release arrives September 17 at 10 a.m. PST on fearofgod.com, retailing for $180.

The launch is accompanied by a campaign featuring elite AAU basketball program Compton Magic, founded by Etop Udo-Ema and coached by Justin Williams. Players appear in custom Ash Silver uniforms and sneakers in a photo and video series shot at the team’s new training facility, “The Magic Lab,” as well as during the “Earn Your Stripes Tournament.” The collaboration underscores Fear of God Athletics’ dedication to supporting the next generation of athletes.

Designed at the intersection of performance and luxury, the II Basketball includes an inner bootie for fit, breathable mono-filaments, and a Lightstrike midsole made of lightweight foam for responsive support. A TPU shank enhances propulsion, while the rubber outsole ensures multidirectional traction. A premium suede upper brings Fear of God’s signature perspective on modern luxury to the silhouette.

“It’s been amazing to work with Jerry Lorenzo and the Fear of God Athletics family. I have always been a fan of their work. To have the opportunity to work together has been a dream come true for our Compton Magic brand,” said Compton Magic CEO Etop Udo-Ema.