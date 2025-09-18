Today we celebrate the birthday of Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, better known as Xzibit, who was born on this date in 1974.

Born in Detroit but raised on the West Coast, Xzibit came up during one of hip hop’s most competitive eras and quickly proved himself as a force with his debut album At the Speed of Life in 1996. Tracks like “Paparazzi” showed his ability to deliver sharp lyricism with a commanding presence that couldn’t be ignored. He followed up with 40 Dayz & 40 Nightzbefore linking with Dr. Dre and joining forces with West Coast heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, cementing his place in the rap hierarchy.

His platinum-selling albums Restless and Man vs. Machine gave fans timeless joints like “X” and “Front 2 Back,” showcasing the raw energy and grit that made him one of the most respected voices in the game. Beyond music, Xzibit became a cultural phenomenon as the host of MTV’s Pimp My Ride, which introduced him to millions of fans outside hip hop and made his name ring out across the globe.

Over the years, Xzibit has also made his mark on the big and small screen with acting roles, while continuing to push forward in business and advocacy, particularly in the cannabis industry. Through it all, he’s stayed authentic to his craft and true to the culture that raised him.

Happy 51st Birthday to Xzibit; a pioneer whose influence still resonates from the booth to the big screen.