Following the sold-out success of his national TM:101 Live orchestra tour, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins has announced a Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, along with details of his upcoming project Still Snowin’.

The residency will continue the groundbreaking TM:101 Live format, which features Jeezy performing with a 101-piece orchestra. The shows are structured as a seasonal two-part experience. TM:101 Live – The Masquerade opens the run on October 31 and November 1 with a fall-inspired spectacle. TM:101 Live – The Nutcracker follows on December 19 and 21, a winter edition that promises to bring “a light chance of snow to the Vegas desert.”

Musical direction will be led by Adam Blackstone with composer Derrick Hodge conducting the orchestra. DJ Drama and DJ Ace are set to provide live sets, rounding out an immersive performance that blends hip hop and orchestral music in ways rarely seen on stage.

Alongside the residency, Jeezy revealed his newest project Still Snowin’, a Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama, arriving September 28. The date also marks Jeezy’s birthday.

“We’re celebrating 20 years of TM:101, which has been amazing and a milestone in my career,” Jeezy said. “I also wanted to keep going. I feel like I’m in the zone. I’ve got my second wind in my creative space. Still Snowin’ is a Gangsta Grillz. It’s one of my favorite projects ever.”

Pre-sale tickets for the residency begin September 17, with general sales starting September 19.

With the announcement, Jeezy continues to build momentum after his TM:101 Live tour was hailed as “historically unprecedented,” fusing black-tie elegance with classic hip hop energy.